This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 - herb roasted chicken, stuffing, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, peas and pearl onions, pears, bread, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - baked ham, baked potato, scalloped corn, orange Jell-O with oranges with topping, biscuit, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned roasted potatoes, baked beans, banana, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Dec. 12 - herb roasted chicken, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and pearl onions, pears, bread, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - Christmas dinner, chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes, glazed carrots, pistachio salad, strawberry pie, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - chicken Alfredo, penne pasta, California medley, fruit cocktail, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Dec. 12 - salmon patty with celery sauce, wild rice blend, creamed peas, romaine lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, bread, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - Christmas dinner, chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes, glazed carrots, pistachio salad, strawberry pie, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned roasted potatoes, baked beans, deluxe fruit, bread, milk.
