Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week in SENIOR MENUS

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week in SENIOR MENUS
Buy Now

Baked ham is on Hankinson's Senior Menus Friday, Dec. 13.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Dec. 11 - herb roasted chicken, stuffing, gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, peas and pearl onions, pears, bread, milk. Friday, Dec. 13 - baked ham, baked potato, scalloped corn, orange Jell-O with oranges with topping, biscuit, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned roasted potatoes, baked beans, banana, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Dec. 12 - herb roasted chicken, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, peas and pearl onions, pears, bread, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - Christmas dinner, chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes, glazed carrots, pistachio salad, strawberry pie, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - chicken Alfredo, penne pasta, California medley, fruit cocktail, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Dec. 12 - salmon patty with celery sauce, wild rice blend, creamed peas, romaine lettuce salad, pineapple tidbits, bread, milk. Monday, Dec. 16 - Christmas dinner, chicken cordon bleu, au gratin potatoes, glazed carrots, pistachio salad, strawberry pie, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 17 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned roasted potatoes, baked beans, deluxe fruit, bread, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories