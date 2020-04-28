Quantcast
This week in SENIOR MENUS

Roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, stuffing, fruit cocktail, bread and milk are on the menu Wednesday, April 29 for Hankinson seniors who are part of the home delivery meal program.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, April 29 - roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, stuffing, fruit cocktail, bread, milk. Friday, May 1 - beef stew, Prince Edward vegetables, sliced pears, snicker doodle cookie, biscuit, milk. Tuesday, May 5 - cabbage rolls, sauce, green beans, cottage cheese, sliced peaches, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, April 30 - beef tips, gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, grapes, bread, milk. Monday, May 4 - pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, wax beans, cottage cheese and peaches, bread, milk. Tuesday, May 5 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, classic potato salad, plums, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, April 30 - beef tips, gravy, baked potato, California blend vegetables, grapes, bread, milk. Monday, May 4 - cabbage rolls, sauce, wax beans, cottage cheese, sliced peaches, bread, milk. Tuesday, May 5 - pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, beets, mandarin oranges, bread, milk.

