This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, April 29 - roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, stuffing, fruit cocktail, bread, milk. Friday, May 1 - beef stew, Prince Edward vegetables, sliced pears, snicker doodle cookie, biscuit, milk. Tuesday, May 5 - cabbage rolls, sauce, green beans, cottage cheese, sliced peaches, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, April 30 - beef tips, gravy, mashed potatoes, California blend vegetables, grapes, bread, milk. Monday, May 4 - pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, wax beans, cottage cheese and peaches, bread, milk. Tuesday, May 5 - hamburger on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, baked beans, classic potato salad, plums, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, April 30 - beef tips, gravy, baked potato, California blend vegetables, grapes, bread, milk. Monday, May 4 - cabbage rolls, sauce, wax beans, cottage cheese, sliced peaches, bread, milk. Tuesday, May 5 - pork chops, mushroom gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, beets, mandarin oranges, bread, milk.
