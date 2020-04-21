This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, April 22 - barbecue ribs, baked potato, Caribbean blend vegetables, strawberry Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk. Friday, April 24 - chicken salad on a bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pasta salad, cherries, lemon bar, bread, milk. Tuesday, April 28 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, coleslaw, banana, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, April 23 - barbecue ribs, baked potato, Caribbean blend vegetables, strawberry Jell-O with pears and topping, bread, milk. Monday, April 27 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, carrot and raisin salad, banana, bread, milk. Tuesday, April 28 - roast turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered beets, stuffing, fruit cocktail, pumpkin pie, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, April 23 - chili, hashbrown bake, captain’s salad, cinnamon apples, cornbread, bread, milk. Monday, April 27 - calico bean casserole, tater tots, peas and pearl onions, tropical fruit, bread, milk. Tuesday, April 28 - baked cod, Alfredo sauce, wild rice blend, carrot and raisin salad, banana, bread, milk.
