This week in SENIOR MENUS

This week in SENIOR MENUS
Beef stew is on Hankinson's Senior Menus on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Jan. 1 - closed. Thursday, Jan. 2 - beef stew over biscuit, peas, mandarin oranges, bread, milk. Friday, Jan. 3 - cabbage rolls, sauce, parslied carrots, cottage cheese, pears, bread, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 7 - dilled salmon, baked potato, crinkle cut carrots, grapes, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Jan. 2 - country meatballs, mashed potatoes, broccoli, apricots, bread, milk. Monday, Jan. 6 - chicken parmesan with marinara sauce over noodles, peas and onions, orange Jell-O with oranges and topping, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 7 - chicken wild rice hotdish, Scandinavian vegetables, romaine lettuce salad, plums, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Jan. 2 - country meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, tropical fruit, bread, milk. Monday, Jan. 6 - dilled salmon, parslied buttered potatoes, crinkle cut carrots, grapes, bread, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 7 - chicken parmesan with marinara sauce over noodles, peas and onions, orange Jell-O with mandarin oranges and topping, garlic breadstick, milk.

