This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 - roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, country blend vegetables, peaches, caramel brownie, bread, milk. Friday, Jan. 10 - chicken parmesan with marinara sauce over noodles, peas and onions, orange Jell-O with oranges and topping, garlic breadstick, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 14 - sloppy Joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, creamy coleslaw, banana, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Jan. 9 - roast beef, gravy, mashed potatoes, country blend vegetables, peaches, bread, milk. Monday, Jan. 13 - sloppy Joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, creamy coleslaw, banana, bread, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 14 - taco salad, cherry Jell-O with peaches and topping, breadstick, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Jan. 9 - barbecue ribs, baked potato, broccoli, cherry crisp with topping, bread, milk. Monday, Jan. 13 - sloppy Joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, creamy coleslaw, banana, bread, milk. Tuesday, Jan. 14 - herb roasted chicken, sweet potato, broccoli salad, tropical fruit, bread, milk.
