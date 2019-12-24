Quantcast
This week in SENIOR MENUS

This week in SENIOR MENUS
Mashed potatoes are on the menu for Hankinson, Lidgerwood and Wyndmere this week in SENIOR MENUS.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Dec. 25 -closed. Thursday, Dec. 26 - creamy turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, bread, milk. Friday, Dec. 27 - roast pork, gravy, baby red potatoes, beets, tropical fruit, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 31 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, banana, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Dec. 26 - creamy turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, bread, milk. Friday, Dec. 27 - roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, cherry crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Dec. 30 - beef stew over biscuit, peas, Mandarin oranges, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 31 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, banana, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Dec. 26 - creamy turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, bread, milk. Friday, Dec. 27 - roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, tropical fruit, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Dec. 30 - beef stew over biscuit, peas, Mandarin oranges, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 31 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, banana, bread, milk.

