This week in SENIOR MENUS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Dec. 25 -closed. Thursday, Dec. 26 - creamy turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, bread, milk. Friday, Dec. 27 - roast pork, gravy, baby red potatoes, beets, tropical fruit, dinner roll, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 31 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, banana, bread, milk.
LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Dec. 26 - creamy turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, bread, milk. Friday, Dec. 27 - roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, cherry crisp with topping, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Dec. 30 - beef stew over biscuit, peas, Mandarin oranges, bread, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 31 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, banana, bread, milk.
WYNDMERE
• Thursday, Dec. 26 - creamy turkey, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, peaches, bread, milk. Friday, Dec. 27 - roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, tropical fruit, dinner roll, milk. Monday, Dec. 30 - beef stew over biscuit, peas, Mandarin oranges, milk. Tuesday, Dec. 31 - country fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, banana, bread, milk.
