Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week's SCHOOL CALENDAR

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week's SCHOOL CALENDAR
Buy Now

Musicals are on this week's school calendars — either presenting or attending one.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Highway 11 PLC - school dismisses, 12 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 22 - preview of school play, 8:45 a.m.; Hankinson Commercial Club Career Fair for grades 7-12, 12:30 p.m.; grades 2, 4, 5 and 6 at MSUM play; high school musical, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 23 - high school musical, 2 p.m.

• Monday, Nov. 25 - Milnor-North Sargent JH GBB here, 4:30 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Nov. 20 - state FFA Leadership conference at Bismarck.

• Thursday, Nov. 21 - tentative fall sports banquet, 6 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 23 - Lidgerwood 3-4 grades basketball practice, 10 a.m., school gym.

• Sunday, Nov. 24 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Tuesday, Nov. 26 - JH GBB at Milnor-North Sargent, 4:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Wednesday, Nov. 20 - early release, 12 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 21 - Pre-ACT for sophomores; lunch buddies will be held at 11 a.m.

• Monday, Nov. 25 - state B one act play, Jamestown.

• Tuesday, Nov. 26 - state B one act play, Jamestown.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories