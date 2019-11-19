This week's SCHOOL CALENDAR

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 - Highway 11 PLC - school dismisses, 12 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 22 - preview of school play, 8:45 a.m.; Hankinson Commercial Club Career Fair for grades 7-12, 12:30 p.m.; grades 2, 4, 5 and 6 at MSUM play; high school musical, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 23 - high school musical, 2 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 25 - Milnor-North Sargent JH GBB here, 4:30 p.m.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 - state FFA Leadership conference at Bismarck.
• Thursday, Nov. 21 - tentative fall sports banquet, 6 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 23 - Lidgerwood 3-4 grades basketball practice, 10 a.m., school gym.
• Sunday, Nov. 24 - Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Tuesday, Nov. 26 - JH GBB at Milnor-North Sargent, 4:30 p.m.
FAIRMOUNT
• Wednesday, Nov. 20 - early release, 12 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 21 - Pre-ACT for sophomores; lunch buddies will be held at 11 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 25 - state B one act play, Jamestown.
• Tuesday, Nov. 26 - state B one act play, Jamestown.
