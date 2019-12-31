Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week's SCHOOL CALENDAR

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week's SCHOOL CALENDAR
Buy Now

Lidgerwood is hosting its annual geography bee at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Jan. 1 - no school.

• Friday, Jan. 3 - ski trip to Andes Tower Hills for grades 4-8.

• Saturday, Jan. 4 - BBB at Northern Cass, 1 p.m.; GBB at Northern Cass, 2:30 p.m.

• Monday, Jan. 6 - Lisbon GBB here, 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 7 - Enderlin BBB here (senior player night), 7:30 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Jan. 1 - no school.

• Friday, Jan. 3 - Lidgerwood geography bee, 8:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood and Wyndmere FFA teams at state convention, Bismarck, bus leaves at 2:15 p.m.; Park Christian GBB at Wyndmere (senior night), 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 4 - Lidgerwood 3-4 grades BB practice, 10 a.m., school gym; warm up for Lidgerwood KC free throw contest, 11:30 a.m.; KC free throw contest, 12 p.m., school gym; Wyndmere speech at Enderlin.

• Sunday, Jan. 5 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Jan. 6 - GBB at Milnor-North Sargent, 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 7 - BBB at Central Cass, 7:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Wednesday, Jan. 1 - no school.

• Saturday, Jan. 4 - Wheaton BBB at Campbell-Tintah, Minn., 2 p.m.

• Sunday, Jan. 5 - Fairmount American Legion breakfast, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Fairmount Community Center.

• Monday, Jan. 6 - GBB at Kindred, 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Jan. 7 - BBB at Florence-Henry, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories