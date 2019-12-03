Quantcast
This week's SCHOOL CALENDAR

It is Christmas concert time for area schools.

HANKINSON

• Thursday, Dec. 5 - ninth graders to Career Expo, Fargo; JH GBB vs. Milnor-North Sargent, site of game TBA; Wheaton Area, Minn., GBB here, 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 9 - school board meeting, 5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 10 - holiday concert for grades 5-12, 7 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Dec. 4 - SALT meeting, 3:15 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 5 - Richland JH GBB at Lidgerwood, 4 p.m.; Richland GBB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 6 - GBB at Sargent Central, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 7 - JH GBB at North Sargent Tourney, times TBA; Lidgerwood 3-4 grades BB practice, 10 a.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 8 - Lidgerwood Archery practice, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Dec. 9 - GBB pictures at Lidgerwood, 3:30 p.m.; Lidgerwood High School music concert, 7 p.m.; Wyndmere grades 4-12 music concert, 7 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 10 - Lidgerwood School Board meeting, 7 a.m.; Wyndmere School Board meeting, 8 a.m.; JH GBB at Kindred, 4:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Thursday, Dec. 5 - ninth graders attend Career Expo, Fargo; Central Cass GBB at Rosholt, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 8 - Student Council Convention, Bismarck.

• Monday, Dec. 9 - Student Council Convention, Bismarck.

• Tuesday, Dec. 10 - Student Council Convention, Bismarck.

