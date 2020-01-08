This week's SCHOOL CALENDARS

HANKINSON
• Friday, Jan. 10 - Lisbon BBB here, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 11 - GBB at Griggs County Central, 2:30 p.m.
• Monday, Jan. 13 - elementary CP train safety; GBB at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn., 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 14 - school board meeting, 5 p.m.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 - early release at Wyndmere.
• Thursday, Jan. 9 - Hankinson JH BBB at Wyndmere, 4:30 p.m.; GBB at Enderlin, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 10 - JH BBB at Richland 44 (Colfax), 4:30 p.m.; Milnor-North Sargent BBB at Wyndmere, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Jan. 11 - Britton-Hecla, S.D., GBB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.
• Sunday, Jan. 12 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, Jan. 13 - Wyndmere School Board meeting, 7 a.m.; Hankinson GBB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 14 - Harvard recruiter to talk to Lidgerwood sophomores and juniors, 2 p.m.; BBB at Wilmot, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
FAIRMOUNT
• Wednesday, Jan. 8 - school board meeting, 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Jan. 9 - Waverly-South Shore, S.D., GBB at Rosholt, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 10 - BBB at Kindred, 7:30 p.m.
• Monday, Jan. 13 - BBB at Waverly-South Shore, 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Jan. 14 - Central Cass BBB at Rosholt, 7:30 p.m.
