This week's SCHOOL CALENDARS

HANKINSON
• Wednesday, Dec. 26 - Christmas vacation. School resumes Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2020.
• Saturday, Dec. 28 - Larimore BBB here, 2:30 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 30 - BBB at Griggs County Central, 6 p.m.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Friday, Dec. 27 - GBB vs. E-K-M at University of Jamestown tournament, 6:30 p.m.; BBB vs. Kidder County at U of Jamestown tournament, 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 28 - GBB vs. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at U of Jamestown tournament, 6:30 p.m.; BBB vs N-G-S at U of Jamestown tournament, 8 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 29 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, Dec. 23 - no school at Lidgerwood or Wyndmere, Christmas vacation until Jan. 2, 2020.
FAIRMOUNT
• Thursday, Dec. 26 - no school for Christmas vacation. School resumes Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2020.
• Friday, Dec. 27 - GBB at Sargent Central, 7:30 p.m.
