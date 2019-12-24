Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week's SCHOOL CALENDARS

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
This week's SCHOOL CALENDARS
Buy Now
Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Dec. 26 - Christmas vacation. School resumes Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2020.

• Saturday, Dec. 28 - Larimore BBB here, 2:30 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 30 - BBB at Griggs County Central, 6 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Friday, Dec. 27 - GBB vs. E-K-M at University of Jamestown tournament, 6:30 p.m.; BBB vs. Kidder County at U of Jamestown tournament, 8 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 28 - GBB vs. Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter at U of Jamestown tournament, 6:30 p.m.; BBB vs N-G-S at U of Jamestown tournament, 8 p.m.

• Sunday, Dec. 29 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Dec. 23 - no school at Lidgerwood or Wyndmere, Christmas vacation until Jan. 2, 2020.

FAIRMOUNT

• Thursday, Dec. 26 - no school for Christmas vacation. School resumes Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2020.

• Friday, Dec. 27 - GBB at Sargent Central, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories