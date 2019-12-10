This week's SCHOOL CALENDARS

HANKINSON
• Thursday, Dec. 12 - Santa hat day; student council food drive; Richland JH GBB here, 4 p.m.; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood GBB here, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 13 - K-4 grades holiday music concert, 2 p.m.; Wahpeton JH GBB here, 4:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 14 - CP Rails Holiday Train, about 6:45 p.m., Santa Day, 4:30 p.m. with Santa, cocoa and chili with free will offering at 4:30 p.m., Hankinson Community Center, bring canned or non-perishable food items for the Richland-Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry.
• Monday, Dec. 16 - JH BBB practice begins, 6:30 a.m.; JH GBB at Wahpeton, 4:30 p.m.; BBB North Dakota-Minnesota Shootout featuring Clinton-Graceville-Bearsdsley vs. W-L, 6 p.m.; Wheaton Area vs. Hankinson, 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Rotary Student of Month banquet, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; GBB at Sargent Central, 7:30 p.m.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 - grade 5 growth and development presentation at Lidgerwood, 9:45 a.m.; early release at Wyndmere.
• Thursday, Dec. 12 - GBB at Hankinson, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 13 - Tri-State BBB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 14 - Lidgerwood 3-4 grades basketball practice, 10 a.m., school gym.
• Sunday, Dec. 15 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, Dec. 16 - BBB North Dakota-Minnesota Shootout at Hankinson featuring Clinton-Graceville-Bearsdsley vs. W-L, 6 p.m.; Wheaton Area vs. Hankinson, 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Kindred GBB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.
FAIRMOUNT
• Friday, Dec. 13 - BBB at W-L (Lidgerwood), 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 14 - double header: GBB at Waubay-Summit, 6 p.m., BBB at Waubay-Summit, 7:30 p.m.
• Monday, Dec. 16 - BBB at Great Plains Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Oak Grove GBB here (Rosholt), 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.