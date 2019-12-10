Quantcast
This week's SCHOOL CALENDARS

This week's SCHOOL CALENDARS
Hankinson High School's student council is hosting a food drive Thursday.

HANKINSON

• Thursday, Dec. 12 - Santa hat day; student council food drive; Richland JH GBB here, 4 p.m.; Wyndmere-Lidgerwood GBB here, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 13 - K-4 grades holiday music concert, 2 p.m.; Wahpeton JH GBB here, 4:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 14 - CP Rails Holiday Train, about 6:45 p.m., Santa Day, 4:30 p.m. with Santa, cocoa and chili with free will offering at 4:30 p.m., Hankinson Community Center, bring canned or non-perishable food items for the Richland-Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry.

• Monday, Dec. 16 - JH BBB practice begins, 6:30 a.m.; JH GBB at Wahpeton, 4:30 p.m.; BBB North Dakota-Minnesota Shootout featuring Clinton-Graceville-Bearsdsley vs. W-L, 6 p.m.; Wheaton Area vs. Hankinson, 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Rotary Student of Month banquet, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; GBB at Sargent Central, 7:30 p.m.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Dec. 11 - grade 5 growth and development presentation at Lidgerwood, 9:45 a.m.; early release at Wyndmere.

• Thursday, Dec. 12 - GBB at Hankinson, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 13 - Tri-State BBB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 14 - Lidgerwood 3-4 grades basketball practice, 10 a.m., school gym.

• Sunday, Dec. 15 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Dec. 16 - BBB North Dakota-Minnesota Shootout at Hankinson featuring Clinton-Graceville-Bearsdsley vs. W-L, 6 p.m.; Wheaton Area vs. Hankinson, 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Kindred GBB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.

FAIRMOUNT

• Friday, Dec. 13 - BBB at W-L (Lidgerwood), 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 14 - double header: GBB at Waubay-Summit, 6 p.m., BBB at Waubay-Summit, 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 16 - BBB at Great Plains Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Oak Grove GBB here (Rosholt), 7:30 p.m.

