This week's SCHOOL CALENDARS

HANKINSON
• Thursday, Jan. 30 - BBB at Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (Wyndmere), 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 31 - junior high music festival, Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton; GBB at Oak Grove, 7:30 p.m.
• Monday, Feb. 3 - BBB at Tri-State (Fairmount), 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 4 - Kindred GBB here, 7:30 p.m., performance by Hankinson Just For Kix at halftime.
WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD
• Thursday, Jan. 30 - Lidgerwood kindergarten celebrates 100th day of school; JH honor choir at North Dakota State College of Science; Hankinson BBB at Wyndmere, 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 31 - JH music festival, Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton; Sargent Central GBB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 1 - Wyndmere FFA at Napoleon.
• Sunday, Feb. 2 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.
• Monday, Feb. 3 - JH BBB at Milnor-North Sargent, 4:30 p.m.; BBB at Enderlin, 7:30 p.m.
• Tuesday, Feb. 4 - GBB at Lisbon, 7:30 p.m.
FAIRMOUNT
• Thursday, Jan. 30 - Sargent Central JH BBB at Fairmount, 4:30 p.m.; Milnor-North Sargent BBB at Rosholt, S.D., 7:30 p.m.
• Friday, Jan. 31 - JH music festival, Bethel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton; Maple Valley GBB at Fairmount, 7:30 p.m.
• Monday, Feb. 3 - Hankinson BBB at Fairmount, 7:30 p.m.
