This week's SCHOOL CALENDARS

Wyndmere FFA is having its Santa Day celebration Saturday, Dec. 21 at the Wyndmere Community Center.

 Metro Creative Graphics

HANKINSON

• Tuesday, Dec. 17 - Rotary Student of Month banquet, 12 p.m., Hughes Shelter, Wahpeton; GBB at Sargent Central, 7:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 18 - staff and student holiday party, 2 p.m.; N.D./Minnesota Shootout: Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley vs. Hankinson at 6 p.m., Wheaton Area vs. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at 7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 19 - JH GBB at Tri-State (Rosholt, S.D.), 4:30 p.m.; Maple Valley GBB here, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 20 - BBB at Wilmot, S.D., 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 23 - No school for Christmas vacation. School resumes Jan. 2, 2020.

WYNDMERE/LIDGERWOOD

• Wednesday, Dec. 18 - N.D./Minnesota Shootout: Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley vs. Hankinson at 6 p.m., Wheaton Area vs. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood at 7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, Dec. 19 - JH BBB pre-season meeting, 4 p.m.; Wilmot GBB at Lidgerwood, 7:30 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 20 - early dismissal at Lidgerwood, 12 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 21 - Wyndmere FFA Santa Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wyndmere Community Center.

• Sunday, Dec. 22 - Lidgerwood Archery, 12:30 p.m., school gym; Lidgerwood Tae Kwon Do practice, 5 p.m., school gym.

• Monday, Dec. 23 - no school at Lidgerwood or Wyndmere, Christmas vacation resumes until Jan. 2, 2020.

FAIRMOUNT

• Thursday, Dec. 18 - Peoples State Bank open house, 4:30 p.m.; school board meeting, 5 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 20 - BBB at Sargent Central, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Dec. 21 - double header: GBB at Waubay-Summit, 6 p.m., BBB at Waubay-Summit, 7:30 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 23 - no school for Christmas vacation, school resumes Jan. 2, 2020.

