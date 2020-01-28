This week's SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - spaghetti, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - stroganoff, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - chicken wraps, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - chicken nuggets, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - tater tot hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - breakfast pizza, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - oatmeal or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - banana bread, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - egg patty, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - Honey Nut Cheerios, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - chicken noodle or chicken fajita soup, Goldfish crackers or cheese and crackers, apples, little Johns, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Jan. 30 - waffles, ham patty, hashbrowns, scalloped apples, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Jan. 31 - meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, buttered bread, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Feb. 3 - ham patty, buttered noodles, green beans, cake and berries, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - baked potatoes, assorted meat toppings, mixed fruit, dinner roll, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - cereal choice and whole grain long John, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - French toast sticks, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - scrambled eggs and ham, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - biscuits and gravy, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - pancake and sausage on a stick, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - tater tot hotdish or chicken rotini, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - tomato soup with peanut butter and jelly sandwich or gilled cheese sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - turkey gravy with mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - K-2 grades, mini corndogs, 3-12 grades, corndogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - soft or hard shell taco, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Poptarts, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - French toast sticks, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - cream cheese bagel, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - chicken nuggets, cinnamon roll, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - pulled pork, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - sub sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - beef stroganoff, green beans, breadstick, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - donut, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - chicken tater tot hotdish, peas and carrots, bread, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - barbecues, baked beans, chips, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - cheese pizza, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - salad bar, fruit, milk.
