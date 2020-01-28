Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

This week's SCHOOL MENUS

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
This week's SCHOOL MENUS
Buy Now

Waffles are on Lidgerwood Public School's menu on Thursday, Jan. 30, along with ham patty, hashbrowns, scalloped apples, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

 Metro Creative Graphics

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - spaghetti, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - stroganoff, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - chicken wraps, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - chicken nuggets, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - tater tot hotdish, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - breakfast pizza, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - oatmeal or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - banana bread, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - egg patty, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - Honey Nut Cheerios, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - chicken noodle or chicken fajita soup, Goldfish crackers or cheese and crackers, apples, little Johns, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Jan. 30 - waffles, ham patty, hashbrowns, scalloped apples, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Jan. 31 - meatballs, gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, buttered bread, peaches, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Feb. 3 - ham patty, buttered noodles, green beans, cake and berries, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - baked potatoes, assorted meat toppings, mixed fruit, dinner roll, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - cereal choice and whole grain long John, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - French toast sticks, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - scrambled eggs and ham, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - biscuits and gravy, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - pancake and sausage on a stick, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - tater tot hotdish or chicken rotini, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - tomato soup with peanut butter and jelly sandwich or gilled cheese sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - turkey gravy with mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - K-2 grades, mini corndogs, 3-12 grades, corndogs, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - soft or hard shell taco, vegetable, salad bar, milk.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Poptarts, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - French toast sticks, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - cream cheese bagel, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - chicken nuggets, cinnamon roll, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - pulled pork, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - tacos, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - sub sandwich, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - beef stroganoff, green beans, breadstick, salad bar, milk.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - donut, string cheese, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - fruit, juice, milk.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Jan. 29 - chicken tater tot hotdish, peas and carrots, bread, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Jan. 30 - barbecues, baked beans, chips, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - cheese pizza, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - salad bar, fruit, milk.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories