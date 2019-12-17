This week's SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - hamburgers, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - chili, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - barbecues, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - assorted cereals, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - breakfast cookie, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - green eggs and ham, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - chicken noodle or fajita soup, Goldfish or saltine crackers, peaches, cinnamon roll, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Dec. 19 - cheese sticks, marinara sauce, roasted vegetables, assorted fresh fruits, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Dec. 20 - meatballs in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, sour applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - cereal choice and long John, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - cereal choice and cake donut, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - pancakes and sausage link, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - tater tot hotdish or chicken and rice, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - hamburger or chicken patty, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - K-2 grades, rotini and meat sauce, 3-12 grades, rotini and meat sauce or chicken parmesan, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - donut, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - pulled pork, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - hotdog, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - chicken noodle soup, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - yogurt, granola bar, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - chicken tater tot hotdish, candied carrots, bread, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - hot ham and cheese, chips, salsa, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - barbecues, chips, baked beans, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.
