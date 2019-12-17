Quantcast
This week's SCHOOL MENUS

meatballs in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, sour applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice is being served Friday, Dec. 20 at Lidgerwood Public School.

Hankinson

• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - hamburgers, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - chili, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - barbecues, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.

Lidgerwood

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - assorted cereals, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - breakfast cookie, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - green eggs and ham, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - chicken noodle or fajita soup, Goldfish or saltine crackers, peaches, cinnamon roll, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Dec. 19 - cheese sticks, marinara sauce, roasted vegetables, assorted fresh fruits, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Dec. 20 - meatballs in gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, sour applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.

Wyndmere

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - cereal choice and long John, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - cereal choice and cake donut, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - pancakes and sausage link, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - tater tot hotdish or chicken and rice, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - hamburger or chicken patty, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - K-2 grades, rotini and meat sauce, 3-12 grades, rotini and meat sauce or chicken parmesan, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.

Fairmount

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - donut, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - cereal and toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - breakfast pizza, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - pulled pork, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - hotdog, macaroni and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - chicken noodle soup, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.

Campbell-Tintah

• Breakfast: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - yogurt, granola bar, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.

• Lunch: Wednesday, Dec. 18 - chicken tater tot hotdish, candied carrots, bread, salad bar, fruit, milk. Thursday, Dec. 19 - hot ham and cheese, chips, salsa, salad bar, fruit, milk. Friday, Dec. 20 - barbecues, chips, baked beans, salad bar, fruit, milk. Monday, Dec. 23 - no school. Tuesday, Dec. 24 - no school.

