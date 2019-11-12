This week's SCHOOL MENUS

Hankinson
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 13 - hot ham and cheese, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 14 - scalloped potatoes, ham, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 15 - sub sandwiches, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 18 - pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - barbecues, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Lidgerwood
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 13 - Fruit Whirls, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 14 - Malt ‘o Meal or Marshmallow Mateys, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 15 - hard boiled egg or cereal, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 18 - Rice Krispie bar, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - scrambled eggs, toast, fresh fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 13 - waffles, ham patty, cooked carrots, scalloped apples, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Thursday, Nov. 14 - sub sandwich, shredded lettuce, sliced cheese, sponge cake with strawberries, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Friday, Nov. 15 - taco meat, chips or shell, corn, black beans, applesauce, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Monday, Nov. 18 - chicken hotdish, peas, beets, pears, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - hamburger, bun, French fries, Mandarin orange Jell-O, salad bar, milk, chocolate milk or juice.
Wyndmere
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 13 - cereal choice and caramel roll, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 14 - pancake and sausage on a stick, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 15 - cereal choice and whole grain long John, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 18 - biscuits and gravy, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - breakfast sandwich, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 13 - meatloaf or meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 14 - hamburger or chicken patty, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 15 - K-2 grades, pizza, 3-12 grades, quesadilla or pizza, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 18 - meatball sub or rib on a bun, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - chicken fajita or chicken enchilada, vegetable, salad bar, milk.
Fairmount
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 13 - Apple Frudel, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 14 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 15 - donut, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 18 - Pop Tart, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 13 - hamburger, wedges, baked beans, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 14 - chicken quesadilla, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 15 - French bread pizza, marinara sauce, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 18 - breaded chicken patty, French fries, vegetable, salad bar, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - tacos, salad bar, milk.
Campbell-Tintah
• Breakfast: Wednesday, Nov. 13 - omelet, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Thursday, Nov. 14 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Friday, Nov. 15 - French toast, sausage, fruit, juice, milk. Monday, Nov. 18 - cereal, toast, fruit, juice, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - oatmeal, toast, fruit, juice, milk.
• Lunch: Wednesday, Nov. 13 - taco in a bag, fruit, salad bar, milk. Thursday, Nov. 14 - pulled pork sandwich, chips, fruit, salad bar, milk. Friday, Nov. 15 - hot ham and cheese, chips, salsa, fruit, salad bar, milk. Monday, Nov. 18 - chicken fajita, salad bar, fruit, milk. Tuesday, Nov. 19 - hamburger, baked beans, French fries, fruit, salad bar, milk.
