This week's SENIOR MENUS

Roast pork is on this week's menu at Hankinson, Lidgerwood and Wyndmere Senior Citizens Centers.

HANKINSON

• Wednesday, Jan. 29 - roast pork with mushroom gravy, roasted red potatoes, beets, cherry dessert, bread, milk. Friday, Jan. 31 - meatloaf, baked potato, stewed tomatoes, peach sauce, muffin, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - macaroni beef casserole, corn, romaine lettuce salad, apricots, bread, milk.

LIDGERWOOD

• Thursday, Jan 30 - roast pork, gravy, mashed potatoes, beets, blueberry crisp with topping, bread, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - baked cod, alfredo sauce, parslied potatoes, French cut green beans, applesauce, bread, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - macaroni beef casserole, corn, romaine lettuce salad, apricots, bread, milk.

WYNDMERE

• Thursday, Jan. 30 - lasagna, country blend vegetables, captains salad, blueberry crisp with topping, garlic bread, milk. Monday, Feb. 3 - beef stew, mashed potatoes, country blend vegetables, plums, biscuit, milk. Tuesday, Feb. 4 - macaroni beef casserole, corn, romaine lettuce salad, apricots, bread, milk.

