Three days of fun at Lidgerwood’s Heritage Days

Heritage Days was a three-day celebration in Lidgerwood Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28. There was food, fun and frolic, including the annual parade Saturday that drew everything from returnees participating in the All School Reunion to businesses and service organizations.
Here is what else happened at Heritage Days:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.