Three days of fun at Lidgerwood’s Heritage Days

Heritage Days was a three-day celebration in Lidgerwood Friday, July 26 through Sunday, July 28. There was food, fun and frolic, including the annual parade Saturday that drew everything from returnees participating in the All School Reunion to businesses and service organizations.

Here is what else happened at Heritage Days:

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

