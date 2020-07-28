Three Rivers Archers on target

Nearly 38 years ago the Three Rivers Archers Club was created to help youth and adults get outside for recreation and sport. The benefits of the sport range from better mental focus to improved physical fitness.
With the recent coronavirus pandemic keeping people quarantined or physically, if not socially, distant, the sport is becoming even more popular.
The club uses mainly 3-D animal targets for shooters with a mix of angled shots. Their archery range is in Chahinkapa Park along the river near the Bois de Sioux Golf Course.
Blaine Harty is the club’s new president and his brother, Rylan, is vice president. They’re the third generation in their family to run the club. Blaine Harty said their great-uncle Jim Hunkins was one of the club’s founders, and previously, their dad, Jim, led the club.
“Shooters have told us we’re the best (archery club) in the tri-state area,” Harty said, “because of all the targets and challenges we have. We have a white stake and a blue tent, they’re nearly impossible shots. Everyone likes to try now and then.”
For youth new to the sport, the club has a handful of bows that can be lent out to their parents for two weeks at a time.
“We give them pointers to make sure they’re shooting correctly, have the correct posture,” Harty said.
The club meets typically on Tuesday nights. Club memberships can be purchased at Ace Hardware in Wahpeton and the prices are $50 for a family membership, $30 for single membership and 12 and under free. To participate in the competitive youth shoots for ages 13-17, the cost is $25 per shoot.
The club holds youth shoots in summer and winter, and participates in a tournament held in August at the sand hills in Richland County, Harty said.
“We get ahold of a private landowner and rent the land for the weekend,” he explained. The tournament is for youth and adults, with different classes.
The tournament is typically made up several dozen Rhinehart 3-D targets and each course is about a mile long. Youth go home with a tournament pin, Harty said. There are also women’s compound competitions as well.
The winter shoots are held at a local indoor gymnasium.
Health benefits from archery include improved focus, improved hand-eye coordination, improves upper body strength, improved social skills and confidence, according to the National Field Archery Association.
“I’ve been shooting since I was 7 years old, my dad got me into it,” Harty said., “It’s a challenge, and a great way to exercise especially with COVID stuff going on.”
The National Archery in the Schools Program helps bring the sport right to students. Harty said he’s planning on getting to area schools over the winter to talk to students about the sport and encourage them to try it.
NASP is the largest youth archery organization in the country and reports enrollment since April has gone up.
“We know that the COVID-19 virus has interrupted education efforts all across our nation and the world,” said Dr. Tommy Floyd, NASP vice president and general manager. “Many schools are operating virtually, and many campuses are currently closed. Despite the impact of the unexpected closures, schools are working hard to continue to educate students.”
In a 2017 student survey by the organization, data indicated more than 40 percent of youth involved in NASP attributed it as a motivating factor for them to work harder in the classroom.
For more information about Three Rivers Archers Club, contact Blaine Harty at 701-671-0946, James Harty at 701-640-9873 or Wade Harty at 701-640-4743. The club also has a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/TRA1983/.
