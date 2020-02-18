Tigers limited to 7 second-half points

Northern Cass blew open Tuesday’s game against Tri-State with a 25-point first quarter in Region 1 boys basketball. The Jaguars went on to win 79-60.
The Tigers battled back with a 40-point second quarter to pull within one point going into halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, the Jaguars limited the Tigers to only seven points in the second half.
SCORING: Jared Tangen 23, Robert Mendoza 9, Derick Carl 7, Sam Viger 7, Hayden Lick 5, Brady Grefsrud 4, Gavin Rydell 3, Nick Bladow 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.