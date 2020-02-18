Quantcast
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Tigers limited to 7 second-half points

Tigers limited to 7 second-half points

Tri-State senior post Jared Tangen.

Northern Cass blew open Tuesday’s game against Tri-State with a 25-point first quarter in Region 1 boys basketball. The Jaguars went on to win 79-60.

The Tigers battled back with a 40-point second quarter to pull within one point going into halftime. After a scoreless third quarter, the Jaguars limited the Tigers to only seven points in the second half.

SCORING: Jared Tangen 23, Robert Mendoza 9, Derick Carl 7, Sam Viger 7, Hayden Lick 5, Brady Grefsrud 4, Gavin Rydell 3, Nick Bladow 2.

