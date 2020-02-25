Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Tigers say ‘bring on Kindred’

Bulldogs end season for Lady Warbirds

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Story Highlights

Tri-State 64 - Sgt. Central 57

SCORING: Tri-State - Alyssa Hensch 4, Kya Navratil 13, Hannah Leverson 9, Taiha Lick 16, Halle Hokanson 4, Mary Rupp 18. Sargent Central - Allison Peterson 21, Brynn Peterson 22, Jami Bopp 12, Makayla Bopp 2.

Milnor-North Sargent 70 - W-L 66

SCORING: Milnor-North Sargent - Dylan Frederick 25, Jasmine Sherlock 22, Christina Mathias 11, Anika Nelson 11, Alannah Beck 1. Wyndmere-Lidgerwood - Drew Frolek 25, Gracie Kaczynski 15, Zoey Bohnenstingl 12, Kendra Kaczynski 8, Tiffany Springer 6.

Tri-State junior guard Mary Rupp thrives on pressure.

Rupp made clutch free throws with only 13 seconds left on the clock to hold off a surging Sargent Central team and hand the Tigers a 64-57 win in Thursday’s Region 1 play-ins at home in Rosholt. S.D.

“It’s a good thing we practice free throws,” she said, laughing. “Shooting free throws late in a game like this doesn’t bother me. I like the pressure.”

The Tiger guards came on strong Thursday, pressuring the Cadets in a full-court press. Tiger coach Brenda Dahlgren said their press and half-court traps tired out the Cadets.

“They got through our press, but we just kept pestering, pestering and pestering them so they didn’t have time to get their set shots,” she said.

In other Region 1 play-in games, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood fell 60-56 against Milnor-North Sargent. “It was a heartbreaker,” said Warbird coach Erin Bohnenstingl. “Our girls left everything on the court. They played their hearts out.”

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories