Tigers say ‘bring on Kindred’

Tri-State junior guard Mary Rupp thrives on pressure.
Rupp made clutch free throws with only 13 seconds left on the clock to hold off a surging Sargent Central team and hand the Tigers a 64-57 win in Thursday’s Region 1 play-ins at home in Rosholt. S.D.
“It’s a good thing we practice free throws,” she said, laughing. “Shooting free throws late in a game like this doesn’t bother me. I like the pressure.”
The Tiger guards came on strong Thursday, pressuring the Cadets in a full-court press. Tiger coach Brenda Dahlgren said their press and half-court traps tired out the Cadets.
“They got through our press, but we just kept pestering, pestering and pestering them so they didn’t have time to get their set shots,” she said.
In other Region 1 play-in games, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood fell 60-56 against Milnor-North Sargent. “It was a heartbreaker,” said Warbird coach Erin Bohnenstingl. “Our girls left everything on the court. They played their hearts out.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.