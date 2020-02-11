Quantcast
BASKETBALL ROUNDUP

Tigers speed away from Bulldogs

Tri-State senior forward Robert Mendoza.

Jumping out early was all Tri-State boys needed against Milnor-North Sargent Friday, Jan. 30. The Tigers topped the Bulldogs 67-43 by hitting 26-57 shots for a 45 percent shooting average.

The Tigers had three players in double figures, led by Robert Mendoza’s 16 points. Teammates Jared Tangen had 15, while Derick Carl had 10. There were 10 Tigers who scored at least two points in this contest.

“It was a great team win. Our depth and speed allowed us to get out and run,” said Tiger coach Adam Krueger, which has been Tri-State’s bread and butter all season.

SCORING

Robert Mendoza 16, Jared Tangen 15, Derick Carl 10, Hayden Lick 7, Gavin Rydell 6, Brady Grefsrud 3, Sam Viger 3, Jacob Lick 3, Tyler Leverson 2, Brandon Gruenwald 2.

