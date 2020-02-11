Tigers speed away from Bulldogs

Jumping out early was all Tri-State boys needed against Milnor-North Sargent Friday, Jan. 30. The Tigers topped the Bulldogs 67-43 by hitting 26-57 shots for a 45 percent shooting average.
The Tigers had three players in double figures, led by Robert Mendoza’s 16 points. Teammates Jared Tangen had 15, while Derick Carl had 10. There were 10 Tigers who scored at least two points in this contest.
“It was a great team win. Our depth and speed allowed us to get out and run,” said Tiger coach Adam Krueger, which has been Tri-State’s bread and butter all season.
SCORING
Robert Mendoza 16, Jared Tangen 15, Derick Carl 10, Hayden Lick 7, Gavin Rydell 6, Brady Grefsrud 3, Sam Viger 3, Jacob Lick 3, Tyler Leverson 2, Brandon Gruenwald 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.