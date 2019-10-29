TIGERS TRY TO CLAW BACK AGAINST NO. 2-RANKED CLASS B TEAM

Tri-State is in its first year of playing 9-man football in North Dakota.
There were a few firsts for the Tigers this year, including qualifying for the N.D. Class B playoffs.
The Tigers faced the No. 2-ranked team in the state — New Rockford-Sheyenne at Central Cass, a site change because the Rocket’s field was too wet.
For more on how the Tigers fared Saturday afternoon, turn to this week’s Sports page.
