TIGERS TRY TO CLAW BACK AGAINST NO. 2-RANKED CLASS B TEAM

  0
  • 1 min to read
Senior Jared Tangen is shown here gearing up Tri-State to face the No. 2-ranked team in the state — New Rockford-Sheyenne at Central Cass.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

Tri-State is in its first year of playing 9-man football in North Dakota.

There were a few firsts for the Tigers this year, including qualifying for the N.D. Class B playoffs.

The Tigers faced the No. 2-ranked team in the state — New Rockford-Sheyenne at Central Cass, a site change because the Rocket’s field was too wet.

For more on how the Tigers fared Saturday afternoon, turn to this week’s Sports page.

