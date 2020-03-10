Timeline of a basketball game: Region 1 play-ins were on the line

FIRST QUARTER
• It was a slow start for Tri-State as it took almost six minutes before the Tigers put up their first point of the quarter.
SECOND QUARTER
• This quarter was one of spurts. The Tigers started strong with three consecutive 3-pointers by Brady Grefsrud, Sam Viger and Derick Carl. The offense stalled slightly by the end of the quarter, allowing the Broncos to creep within four points.
THIRD QUARTER
• The Tigers explode into action, setting a quick tempo that kept the Broncos scrambling to keep up. Turnovers were costly for Lisbon as the Tigers went on a 23-9 run. There was not one player who led the way for Tri-State as many different Tigers scored points in the third.
• “They all bring so much to the table in their own way. It’s crazy that we had seven different leading scorers this year. That’s tough to do in Class B basketball. We have seven guys capable of scoring 15-16 points a night,” said Tri-State coach Adam Kruger.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Early in the fourth quarter, Tri-State started forcing passes that resulted in turnovers. Still, Lisbon was unable to pull closer than 12 points. Senior forward Robert Mendoza had two subsequent drives that pulled the Tigers up 16 points.
• “Once we got going, we are quicker than them. Our players are so unselfish. They will pass up a layup for someone else’s jump shot,” Krueger said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.