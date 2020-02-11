Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Timeline of a basketball game — Tigers take on Pirates

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

FIRST QUARTER

• Tri-State coach Adam Krueger looked at assistant coach Casey Lipp as he watched his Tigers struggle in the first few minutes against Hankinson Monday. “This is an ugly two minutes. I don’t think anybody scored in the first two minutes,” he said.

SECOND QUARTER

• The Tigers were able to turn the game around in the second quarter with a 25-point scoring flurry. Tri-State started hitting senior post Jared Tangen, who Krueger calls his most unselfish player. If Tangen didn’t have an opening to the basket, he passed the ball.

THIRD QUARTER

• The Tigers continue putting distance between them and the Pirates. Tangen scored eight of his 20 points in the third.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Hankinson tried mounting a charge midway through the fourth, but the Tigers kept their foot on the gas, causing Pirate turnovers.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories