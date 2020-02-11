Timeline of a basketball game — Tigers take on Pirates

FIRST QUARTER
• Tri-State coach Adam Krueger looked at assistant coach Casey Lipp as he watched his Tigers struggle in the first few minutes against Hankinson Monday. “This is an ugly two minutes. I don’t think anybody scored in the first two minutes,” he said.
SECOND QUARTER
• The Tigers were able to turn the game around in the second quarter with a 25-point scoring flurry. Tri-State started hitting senior post Jared Tangen, who Krueger calls his most unselfish player. If Tangen didn’t have an opening to the basket, he passed the ball.
THIRD QUARTER
• The Tigers continue putting distance between them and the Pirates. Tangen scored eight of his 20 points in the third.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Hankinson tried mounting a charge midway through the fourth, but the Tigers kept their foot on the gas, causing Pirate turnovers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.