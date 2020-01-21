Quantcast
Timeline of a basketball game

FIRST QUARTER

• Quick hands, quick feet and pressure on the ball pushed Tri-State ahead. Milnor-North Sargent didn’t appear comfortable trying to break the Tiger press and fell behind 17-13 after the first eight minutes.

SECOND QUARTER

• Tri-State’s discipline and shot selection gave them as much as an 11-point lead against the Bulldogs.

THIRD QUARTER

• The Bulldogs changed to man-to-man defense, which made it more difficult for the Lady Tigers to find an open shot at the basket. The Bulldogs slowly began to dig out of this scoring deficit to pull within five.

FOURTH QUARTER

• The Tiger’s scoring slump continued. Tri-State scored 39 points in the first half, but were limited to only 21 in the last 16 minutes, which gave the Bulldogs just enough wiggle room to win 63-60.

