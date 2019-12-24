Quantcast
TIMELINE of a basketball SHOOTOUT

FIRST GAME

• Wyndmere-Lidgerwood was evenly matched against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Monday, trading point-for-point. The Warbirds played well as an offensive unit and spread the scoring among eight players to win 69-68.

• “We had a lot of guys step up and make shots at big times of the game. Defensively we are a long ways away from playing as a team. Team defense needs to be our top priority now,” said Warbird coach Todd Hosford.

SECOND GAME

• Three-pointers made it a difficult night for Hankinson against Wheaton-Herman-Norcross in Monday’s night cap. The Warriors hit 11 3-pointers to cruise to a 94-69 win.

• “We did put up a few points of our own. This team should be able to score. We do need to tighten our grips on defense much better. But Wheaton is a tough team,” said Hankinson coach Mike Gaukler.

THIRD GAME

• Hankinson came out strong with an aggressive defense Wednesday to top C-G-B 72-35. Senior guard Noah Falk was the leading scorer with 27 points, including 21 points in the first half. Teammate Cruz Hernandez ended with 16.

• “We didn’t shoot particularly well, but we did get up quite a few shot attempts,” Gaukler said, as his Pirates made 32-85 shots to go with their 37 percent shooting percentage.

FOURTH GAME

• Turnovers were costly for W-L against the Warriors Wednesday night. The Warbirds had 28 turnovers, tempered by Thielen’s eight 3-pointers. Thielen ended the night with 33 points against W-L.

• “We didn’t have an answer for Thielen. Even when we had him defended as well as we could, he still would make a tough shot,” Hosford said. He felt the W-H-N press and traps led to easy baskets for the Warriors. “They are a scrappy team and we did not take care of the ball well enough to give us a chance to win,” Hosford said.

