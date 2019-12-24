TIMELINE of a basketball SHOOTOUT

FIRST GAME
• Wyndmere-Lidgerwood was evenly matched against Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Monday, trading point-for-point. The Warbirds played well as an offensive unit and spread the scoring among eight players to win 69-68.
• “We had a lot of guys step up and make shots at big times of the game. Defensively we are a long ways away from playing as a team. Team defense needs to be our top priority now,” said Warbird coach Todd Hosford.
SECOND GAME
• Three-pointers made it a difficult night for Hankinson against Wheaton-Herman-Norcross in Monday’s night cap. The Warriors hit 11 3-pointers to cruise to a 94-69 win.
• “We did put up a few points of our own. This team should be able to score. We do need to tighten our grips on defense much better. But Wheaton is a tough team,” said Hankinson coach Mike Gaukler.
THIRD GAME
• Hankinson came out strong with an aggressive defense Wednesday to top C-G-B 72-35. Senior guard Noah Falk was the leading scorer with 27 points, including 21 points in the first half. Teammate Cruz Hernandez ended with 16.
• “We didn’t shoot particularly well, but we did get up quite a few shot attempts,” Gaukler said, as his Pirates made 32-85 shots to go with their 37 percent shooting percentage.
FOURTH GAME
• Turnovers were costly for W-L against the Warriors Wednesday night. The Warbirds had 28 turnovers, tempered by Thielen’s eight 3-pointers. Thielen ended the night with 33 points against W-L.
• “We didn’t have an answer for Thielen. Even when we had him defended as well as we could, he still would make a tough shot,” Hosford said. He felt the W-H-N press and traps led to easy baskets for the Warriors. “They are a scrappy team and we did not take care of the ball well enough to give us a chance to win,” Hosford said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.