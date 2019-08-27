Timeline of a football game

FIRST QUARTER
• Tri-State made a point in their season opener at home against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood. After Tiger defensive lineman Ezra Christensen sacked Warbird quarterback Riley Brandt twice, Tri-State took over, scoring the first of what would be six total touchdowns as senior running back Sam Viger scored from three yards out.
SECOND QUARTER
• The Tigers recover a Warbird fumble on their 9-yard line. W-L was only inside the 20 twice in the game, both times ending in a turnover.
THIRD QUARTER
• With the clock continuously running, Tri-State continued their offensive roll by punching in their last touchdown on a 35 yard pass from quarterback Derick Carl to wide receiver Hayden Lick.
FOURTH QUARTER
• The Warbirds try to enter the game, but were unable to sustain any drives. Coach Scott Strenge said the key to their season begins with how well his team responds at their next practice.
