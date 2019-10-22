Timeline of a football game

FIRST QUARTER
• Hankinson wins the battle on the line of scrimmage. The Pirates allow Wyndmere-Lidgerwood only two series and gave up only three first downs as they put the first points on the scoreboard with a three yard quarterback keeper by Noah Falk.
SECOND QUARTER
• W-L bounces back with junior quarterback Preston Bohnenstingl taking the snaps. He moved the offense well until the Warbirds tied the Pirates at 14-14 with 4 minutes left in the half — until Hankinson’s senior running back Skylar Keller set up a flurry of points to end the half.
THIRD QUARTER
• The second half was all Hankinson’s as the Pirates plucked away at the Warbirds. The Pirates scored three touchdowns off continued Warbird turnovers.
FOURTH QUARTER
• Both teams put in the second string to give the youngsters playing experience in big games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.