Timeline of a football game

Hankinson sophomore running back Chase Evans breaks away from Wyndmere-Lidgerwood Saturday.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

FIRST QUARTER

• Hankinson wins the battle on the line of scrimmage. The Pirates allow Wyndmere-Lidgerwood only two series and gave up only three first downs as they put the first points on the scoreboard with a three yard quarterback keeper by Noah Falk.

SECOND QUARTER

• W-L bounces back with junior quarterback Preston Bohnenstingl taking the snaps. He moved the offense well until the Warbirds tied the Pirates at 14-14 with 4 minutes left in the half — until Hankinson’s senior running back Skylar Keller set up a flurry of points to end the half.

THIRD QUARTER

• The second half was all Hankinson’s as the Pirates plucked away at the Warbirds. The Pirates scored three touchdowns off continued Warbird turnovers.

FOURTH QUARTER

• Both teams put in the second string to give the youngsters playing experience in big games.

