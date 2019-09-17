Timeline of a volleyball match

FIRST GAME
• It was difficult for Hankinson to get into rhythm as Northern Cass went on an immediate attack. “We have struggled with passing so far this season and it makes it difficult to run an effective offense with a setter on the run all the time,” Paulson said.
SECOND GAME
• The Pirates look to Jasmin Mauch, Kya Mauch and Olivia Prochnow to lead their attack and get them back into the match. “These three have done a nice job taking on the leadership of this year’s team,” Paulson said, and have become the base of the Pirate’s offense and defense.
THIRD GAME
• Inconsistency keeps the Pirates trailing the Jaguars. “Every day it has been different as far as who steps up when they hit the court. We need to see a little more consistency out of a few kids so that we can start to solidify our line-up,” Paulson said.
