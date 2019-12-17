‘Tis the season for holiday traditions

Christmas means new and old traditions, visiting with family, baking and cooking timeless recipes, listening to carols and bundling up for a classic Christmas film. The News Monitor surveyed Breckenridge, Minnesota, residents to discover their Christmas traditions.
How do you celebrate Christmas?
Breckenridge city administrator Renae Smith said her family celebrates on Christmas Day.
Christmas Eve is reserved for church, leaving time to celebrate on Christmas day with her kids. The celebration with siblings happens when they can all get together. Being the youngest of 12, that is one big family celebration, she said.
Her favorite tradition is watching Christmas cartoons like “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” She said she watches those every year and even records them so she won’t miss any of the action.
“My daughter and I would always watch those together,” she said.
Gail Beech, elementary school secretary, said Christmas Eve is when her family has the big meal. The menu changes every year, she said.
Breckenridge State Farm insurance agent Amanda Frederick has family over on Christmas Eve to eat appetizers and open family presents. Christmas Day is when Santa comes and they have their big, formal sit-down Christmas meal.
Live or artificial tree?
Smith prefers artificial trees. She said she has gone away from the traditional red and greens, preferring white, gold and silver on her tree, which is wrapped in burlap.
Beech also has an artificial tree. The glitter on it is driving her crazy because she can clean glitter all day, but it still goes everywhere, she said. The tree is adorned with family decorations. Whenever they go on trips, they buy ornaments to remind them of where they have been, she said.
“Most of our ornaments are from trips, so I kind of get to relive trips. My favorite ornament is probably Pinocchio from Italy,” she said.
Frederick has both a live and artificial tree — one upstairs and one down. The tree upstairs is real and has the gifts under it. The tree downstairs is more for the kids, who get to decorate it, she said. Over the years, the decorations are an accumulation of what her children made.
Any traditional games you play?
The Beech family starts with the oldest person and goes all the way to the youngest. Each person picks a favorite Christmas song and then everybody sings it. Also, they draw numbers and take a gift, which someone can steal, she said.
The Frederick family likes to play a white elephant game.
Do you decorate your home?
“I do the winter theme all throughout winter, then I do a Christmas theme after Thanksgiving,” Smith said.
“Now that I have little kids that like to help decorate, I let them do their own thing. It’s fun for them, Frederick said.
Favorite Christmas carol?
“Silent Night” for Smith, while Beech loves “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.” Frederick said she likes most carols, but really likes “Oh Holy Night” and “Mary Did You Know?”
Favorite Christmas movie?
Smith is torn between “Christmas Vacation” and the “Grinch.”
Beech said on Christmas Eve, her family watches “The Christmas Story.” However, she doesn’t know if she’s ever seen the whole movie because she is usually cleaning up, getting ready or someone is playing games, but it plays all day so it’s always on, she said.
Frederick loves “Christmas With the Kranks.”
