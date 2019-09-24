Tony gets his birthday back after Seal Team Six’s success

It was like an abrupt end to a bad chapter. I was watching a movie alone late one night when I idly opened my laptop. It was a funny movie, just approaching the end, but you know how it is — we Americans multi-task even when we are having fun.
Time stopped when I read that Osama bin Laden was dead. I paused the movie to read more, then rushed upstairs. “They finally got the son of a bitch,” I told Dylan, who should have been in bed. I wrestled a moment internally with the sense of satisfaction I felt, but I could not overcome it just as I had been unable to overcome the resentment held in the darkest corner of my heart for the man.
It was my birthday. I was driving the kids to daycare on Sept. 11, 2001 when I heard the news and realized immediately what it meant for my children and country. A shadow had been cast over both they would not ever fully understand because they would not remember the time before such shadows.
I remember clearly when my childhood started slipping away — 1968,when Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy were killed. Even then I sensed the loss of hope. Now my kids would grow up in a world of airport searches, terror alerts, Internet snooping and worse.
Some years felt like the end of the world. On the heels of John Lennon’s death in 1980, President Reagan was shot, then the pope. When they both survived, you couldn’t help but feel the hand of God pushing us back from the brink.
But 9/11 was different.
The daycare TV was already playing an endless loop of towers collapsing when we arrived. I felt bad for the chattering, indifferent kids, who could not recognize the implications for their lives.
I visited Ground Zero in 2005, watching in somber silence with dozens of others while in the vast pit below, yellow excavators were at work. There was so much unfinished business. There is a sense of justice knowing bin Laden is gone, and in trying to bring us down, he doomed himself to a prison of his own making. I feel immense satisfaction in his final seconds he knew who got him. Those Navy SEALS exemplify the best traits in us all — determination, excellence and character.
The cloud has lifted.
Justice has been done.
And I have my birthday back.
