Top-five flood event this spring? Or not?

North Dakotans love the weather.
People here love to talk about the weather. They love to hate it, often calling the weather here bi-polar because of how quickly it can change — sunshine to snow showers in the same hour.
Weather is a constant nemesis, especially after record rainfall last year is setting up this spring to be a potential top-five record flood, according to preliminary outlooks from the National Weather Service. The outlooks compare current conditions with previous years to establish potential spring flood levels. Specific flood forecasts aren’t created until the spring melt begins.
“This year very well could be a top-five flood, though much is left to be determined,” forecaster Greg Gust said during a recent briefing. “The fall to early winter period, going back from Sept. 1 through December, was a record for precipitation in the area. Soils are really, really wet underlying the snow cover now.”
Precipitation from September to the present is 6 to 8 inches above normal in some areas, Gust said, and record fall flooding left ditches, wetlands and many farm fields full of water.
Earlier this winter there was “water freezing on the landscape and in some places not able to get to the rivers and drain off in time, so underneath our snowpack we have areas where there is still water from that fall flooding that’s frozen on the landscape,” Gust said.
Soils are saturated, meaning most of the spring snowmelt will be expected to run off into rivers with little soaking into the ground.
Early predictions
What do people living in this flood-prone region really think about the potential for disaster this spring? Most queried by the News Monitor think the potential for flooding is being a bit exaggerated. These arm chair meteorologists admit that yes, the region entered winter with saturated soils, but there is less snow this year compared to last, the frost level is shallower and streams glutted with water have continued to flow all winter.
“It’s not going to be as bad as Fargo wants us to believe,” said Alan Wieser, as our neighbors to the north are trying to fund a multi-million dollar diversion project.
“It’s a joke. It won’t be bad. Fargo bellers constantly about flooding,” said Dawn Anderson of Lidgerwood, shaking her head.
Fargo is already sandbagging. Why? asked Joan Biewer of Lidgerwood. “We aren’t going to flood.”
Randy Bischoff of Lidgerwood really hopes this spring will be a mild one. He would really, really, really not like to deal with constant water in his basement as he experienced last summer. The ground was so saturated at his house, he couldn’t keep water out of his basement. It only went away when the ground froze, he said.
“I couldn’t bear having water in my basement all year again. I am hoping for a slow melt. I also hope when the ground thaws that the water doesn’t come back in,” he said.
Sandy Wisnewski lives north of Wyndmere. She also doesn’t think the spring will be as bad as projected. But again, that depends on the thaw coming up, she said
Bruce Murphy of Hankinson shrugs off the possibility of a major flood striking the region. He’s heard the projections. This spring still doesn’t worry him, he said.
A catastrophic spring is dependent on the thaw. If a thaw comes fast, then Gus Witt of Hankinson said the area will be hit hard. “If it’s like last spring, we will be fine. Otherwise, get a boat because you’re going to need it,” he said, grinning.
Jim Jenson of Wyndmere talked to two engineers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who stopped at Wyndmere’s Anderson Service & Cafe Wednesday for lunch. They told him they were trying to figure out what is going to happen this spring, and what preparations they can make now to mitigate harm to bridges, he said.
“The Corps’ engineers told me we had the third wettest fall in history last year,” Jenson said.
That has him worried. He delivers bulk fuel for Anderson Service. Wet roads, wash outs and closed roads are a hazard every year, especially with what is predicted to hit the region this year.
“I am expecting a bad spring,” he said. “We do not need a quick thaw with a thunderstorm on top of it. If that happens, we’re going to struggle.”
What is the risk?
There is a medium risk — 35 to 65 percent — of major flooding at Wahpeton/Breckenridge on the Red River.
There is a high risk — greater than 65 percent — of major flooding at Fargo/Moorhead, Halstad, Grand Forks/East Grand Forks, Oslo, Drayton and Pembina on the Red River. In North Dakota, there is a high risk of major flooding at Valley City, Kindred, the West Fargo Diversion, and Harwood on the Sheyenne River and at Abercrombie on the Wild Rice River, all according to the National Weather Service.
North Dakota officials are holding public meetings now to encourage home and business owners to buy flood insurance. Flood insurance generally has to be purchased 30 days before it can take effect.
Gust said conditions from now until spring will play a big role in the final spring flood forecast, but he said everyone should anticipate significant flooding.
“We are going to have impacts — widespread runoff, road closures, flood walls closed. Likely worse than 2019,” he said.
The spring 2019 flood on the Red River was the 10th highest on record in Fargo-Moorhead at 35.03 feet. By comparison, the record flood in 2009 reached 40.84 feet.
Long-term climate outlooks indicate an increased risk for cooler and wetter weather in late winter and early spring.
Those conditions increase the risk of rapid snowmelt and runoff, with rainfall more likely later in the spring, Gust said.
The North Dakota Department of Emergency Services has a “one-stop shop” of information about flooding and preparations to mitigate flood risk. The website, ndresponse.gov, includes links to the National Flood Insurance Program and North Dakota Risk Assessment Map services, which show flood risks for properties statewide.
