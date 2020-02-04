Tornadoes blow past Warbirds
Buy Now

Preston Bohnenstingl

Oakes won a non-regional home game against Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 68-44 Tuesday.

Two Warbirds hit double figures — Preston Bohnenstingl paced his team with 15, while Levi Metcalf added 11 points.

SCORING

W-L - Matt Heley 1, Andrew Arth 2, Levi Metcalf 11, Preston Bohnenstingl 15, Adam Baldwin 6, Cory Hulm 6, Zach Frankki 1, Nick Puetz 2

Tags

Load comments