Tracking new items at Lidgerwood

WHAT IS NEW AT LIDGERWOOD?
• Lidgerwood is offering three new vo-tech classes this year — culinary, construction and automotive, said Assistant Superintendent Chris Bastian.
• Bastian is a faithful viewer of TV chef Gordon Ramsey, so seeing the new kitchen for Southeast Region Career and Technology Center students has him smiling, and hoping for leftovers. “That new kitchen at North Dakota State College of Science looks as good as the one on Master Chef,” Bastian said.
FUNDRAISING TIME OF YEAR
• There are new fundraising opportunities at Lidgerwood this year, Bastian said. Besides the annual popcorn sales, the district also is involved with School Store, an online shopping mall that kicks back a percentage of purchases. Money raised will support new playground equipment at Lidgerwood Public School. Crews removed older equipment this past summer and hope to replace them with two or three larger pieces, Bastian said. “For awhile there I thought, ‘what did I do?’” he said, laughing, considering the former green space was more mud than dirt. His grass seed has sprouted, giving school children something to run across, he said. “I know everybody is fundraising this time of year, and we certainly don’t want to be a pest. Our purpose is to give people an opportunity to support the school,” he said.
BOOK STUDY
• Bastian and Lidgerwood staff are doing an eight week book study called “Daily 5.” The strategy is to teach students to use their reading time better, he said. The study gives instructors ideas on how to work with large groups, then do small-group breakouts. There are daily goals that spur children to read to themselves, do word work, read to others or work independently while the teacher is working with small groups, Bastian said.
