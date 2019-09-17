Tri-State back to playing their kind of football

Tri-State opened the second half against Griggs County with a 60-yard run by senior Sam Viger that set up a three-touchdown half.
It was a much different start than the sluggish one that opened this Friday night 9-man game, said coach Fernando Reese of the Tiger’s 52-18 win on the road.
“For some reason, we come out flat in the first half, like we’ve never seen a football ... The second half was more of a Tri-State football game. I don’t know what that first half was,” Reese said, laughing.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood was shut out 32-0 at home against a relentless LaMoure-Litchville-Marion.
Third downs were the key, said Warbird coach Scott Strenge. The Loboes were 10-13 on third downs — the Warbirds were 1-11, he said.
Forced to play a game of defense with the offense stalled, senior linebacker Mason Buehre had 12 tackles, including one for a loss.
Hankinson had a bye Friday night.
