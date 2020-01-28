Tri-State dug quite a hole early — but can they climb out of it?

Before Tri-State knew what was happening, the Tigers fell behind Hankinson’s 19-3 run on the road Tuesday night.
Tiger coach Adam Krueger said his team wasn’t playing their brand of basketball. Krueger was worried because a team never wants to be down by 16 points at any point in the game, he said.
His bench is full of speedsters, so the Tigers essentially were able to run Hankinson down and whittle away at the score, until finally pulling off a 65-53 win.
Hankinson is built for speed as well, but coach Mike Gaukler doesn’t have the depth to maintain a fast pace through all four quarters, he said.
“We just knew when we looked at the boys at halftime, we had three of the five with their hands on their knees,” Gaukler said.
Being able to substitute at will allowed the Tigers to keep up their overall speed. “I knew we could chip away at it slowly and get back to our game. We have enough players to throw multiple groups just to see which ones are working,” Krueger said.
Turns out senior Sam Viger proved to be a spark plug. He came into the game in the second half and scored 11 of his 14 points in the final eight minutes.
“The story was the kid off the bench. Sam Viger has been playing for them for four years, and he’s killed us every time,” Gaukler said.
