Tri-State earns a number of firsts Tuesday night in season opener

Every player on the Tri-State girls volleyball team has a role to play, said first-time coach Hayley Martenson. Tuesday night against Florence-Henry, each Tiger stepped onto the court and did their jobs, she said.
“That is why we won tonight — everybody did their parts when they needed to,” she said, whether it was in the clutch serving of Isabella Krueger (19-20), who put the third game away from the service line, or middle hitter Taiha Lick (16 kills) coming on strong at the end of the fourth game to keep the Lady Falcons playing catch up, Martenson said of her first win as a head coach on the Tiger season opener —— 25-12, 24-26, 25-14, 25-23.
The Tigers opened the match strong, moving and passing well. F-H wasn’t even close as the Tigers racked up point after point. The second game was virtually the exact opposite of the first, with the Tigers facing adversity as the Lady Spartans put them back on their heels. The Tigers by no means rolled through the final two sets as both teams traded leads for a time, but they maintained their composure throughout, Martenson said.
“This felt amazing to get my first win as a head coach. It was so nice to see everything come together the way it did,” she said.
Other Class B volleyball results
Hankinson topped Region 1 rivals Kindred in five — 22-25, 25-20, 25-20, 20-25 and 15-10.
“Our team was a bit of a roller coaster ride as we are working out a few kinks to start the year,” said Hankinson coach Tera Paulson of the Pirate’s season opener on the road.
Hankinson was paced by Jasmin Mauch’s 17 kills and 16 digs, while sister Kya Mauch had 16 kills and 13 digs. New setter Alicia Biewer had 20 assists.
On Thursday night the Pirates topped Enderlin in four — 17-25, 25-13, 25-21 and 25-17.
“We started a bit slow against Enderlin, where our errors got to us for the second night. The girls were able to clean up their errors and began to make smart, aggressive plays that allowed us an advantage,” Paulson said.
Jasmin Mauch had 16 kills. Defensively, Kya Mauch had nine digs, Olivia Prochnow eight digs and one block, while Biewer had five blocks. Biewer also had 34 assists against the Eagles.
“This team has the potential to be great, but we need to continue to work on the details of our game and cannot be happy with being ‘good enough,’” Paulson said.
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood opened their season with a four-game win against Milnor-North Sargent — 25-11, 25-13, 20-25 and 25-18.
“We really wanted to start out strong and limit our errors,” said Warbird coach Tanner Carlson, who said the girls played well in the first two sets, while the third one got away from them “because we let our guard down and started letting the errors get to us.”
The Warbird blockers did a great job defending the middle and helped W-L secure the win Tuesday night on the road.
Ashlie Mauch had eight blocks for the Warbirds, while teammates Tiffany Springer had 16 digs and Julia Quam eight kills to lead the W-L attack.
