Trump supporters, we are all not

There is an abundance of confusion and misinformation surrounding the support of this president by farmers throughout the country. There will be thousands of farmers going out of business within the next three years. It’s a good time to be an auctioneer — not a farmer.
It is stunning how much devastation to farmers can be done in one term of a president. While we are told repeatedly how great this economy is, we are incurring daily and insurmountable amount of debt. The trend seemingly is irreversible at any point in the future. Yes, the future of our more than 130-year-old farms and livelihoods that started upon the settlement of this state of North Dakota is bleak. While you don’t hear enough of the dire situation farmers are facing, you hear of the “strong” support for this president by the vocal minority. When things become so bleak, there comes no easy decision anymore. The feeling is paralyzing.
So why is any farmer still supportive of President Trump? We are now finding out Trump promised President Xi of China that he would remain silent during the pro-democracy/human rights protests in Hong Kong in return for China to interfere in our next election in 2020 by investigating his two main potential opponents in Biden and Warren.
Trump is now compromised. While proclaiming his love for farmers, he reduced us to a mere bargaining chip in the trade dispute with China. He has done permanent damage to our state’s soybean market, where 65 percent of our soybeans go. Meanwhile, his EPA has granted numerous exemptions to refiners for the blending of ethanol, causing several plants to shut down just in the last year. Eliminating competition to the petroleum industry should alarm everybody.
Farmers still supporting Trump after his devastating action toward us clearly indicates they care nothing about a neighbor’s plight. Their goal appears to lie in their ability to withstand this crisis longer than their neighbors, sadly seeing this as an opportunity to absorb a neighbor’s farm.
If Trump isn’t forced out of office before his term is up, he will shortly thereafter face his fate from a lifetime of corruption, when he is no longer protected from the office of the presidency.
