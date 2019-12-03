Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
BRIEFS

Twelve people were winners with Mantador VFW raffle

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Twelve people were winners with Mantador VFW raffle
Buy Now
Metro Creative Graphics

Mantador VFW released the names of those who were winners in the annual gun raffle.

Chad Bertsch won a Ruger .223 rifle, Chris Lingen won a Remington 12 gauge shotgun and Emily Lovdokken a Mossberg .410 rifle.

Other winners included David Langenwalter, who won a Savage .17 HMR, Doug Lingen a Thompson .50 caliber, Larry Milbrandt a Mossberg 20 gauge shotgun, Neil Prochnow a Henry Golden Boy .22 rifle and Travis Haase a Savage 22-250 rifle. Also, Shane Ahrens won a Smith and Wesson .9 mm pistol, Mike Gaukler a Ruger 30-06 rifle, Mike Spinks a Mossberg 6.5 Creedmore rifle and Luke Krause a Savage .243 rifle.

Tags

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories