Twelve people were winners with Mantador VFW raffle

Mantador VFW released the names of those who were winners in the annual gun raffle.
Chad Bertsch won a Ruger .223 rifle, Chris Lingen won a Remington 12 gauge shotgun and Emily Lovdokken a Mossberg .410 rifle.
Other winners included David Langenwalter, who won a Savage .17 HMR, Doug Lingen a Thompson .50 caliber, Larry Milbrandt a Mossberg 20 gauge shotgun, Neil Prochnow a Henry Golden Boy .22 rifle and Travis Haase a Savage 22-250 rifle. Also, Shane Ahrens won a Smith and Wesson .9 mm pistol, Mike Gaukler a Ruger 30-06 rifle, Mike Spinks a Mossberg 6.5 Creedmore rifle and Luke Krause a Savage .243 rifle.
