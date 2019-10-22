United Methodist Church of Milnor welcomes you

The United Methodists have been a part of the Milnor community since 1885, when a congregation of 21 members was formed.
The first building was erected in 1886 and used for ministry and mission until November 1960, when the present building was dedicated for service to God and the people of the Milnor community.
The Milnor church celebrated it’s 125th Anniversary in 2010.
The church has an active Sunday School program with classes for all ages. The youth meet with the Lutheran youth of Immanuel and Milnor Lutheran Churches. The United Methodist Women are active and include the Angel Circle, a group dedicated to projects that make life better for others.
Sunday School meets at 8:45 a.m. Worship is at 9:45 a.m. each Sunday with a time of fellowship following the worship. This church is aligned with the United Methodist Churches of Wyndmere (8:30 a.m. worship) and Sheldon (11:15 a.m. worship). Pastor at these churches is the Rev. Rick Pittenger Jr.
Consider attending United Methodist Church at Milnor, or any of the churches listed below during their weekly services or Mass. United Methodist is located at 720 Main St., Milnor. The Rev. Pittenger can be reached by calling 701-427-9401.
