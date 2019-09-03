Quantcast
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
YOUR CHURCH

United Methodist Church of Wyndmere invites you

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
United Methodist Church of Wyndmere invites you

United Methodist Church invites you to attend its weekly worship service.

 Karen Speidel | News Monitor

United Methodist Church is found on Wyndmere’s main street — located at 438 4th Street. Call 701-439-2932 for more information.

United Methodist shares the Rev. Rick Pittenger Jr. with its sister church, United Methodist Church of Milnor. Weekly worship services are held at 8:30 a.m. at the Wyndmere church. United Methodist Church invites you to attend its weekly worship service.

Tags

Karen Speidel is the News-Monitor Media Managing Editor

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories