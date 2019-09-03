United Methodist Church of Wyndmere invites you

United Methodist Church is found on Wyndmere’s main street — located at 438 4th Street. Call 701-439-2932 for more information.
United Methodist shares the Rev. Rick Pittenger Jr. with its sister church, United Methodist Church of Milnor. Weekly worship services are held at 8:30 a.m. at the Wyndmere church. United Methodist Church invites you to attend its weekly worship service.
