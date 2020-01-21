Quantcast
VCSU releases area students found on its dean’s list

Morgan Ohm of Hankinson, Emma Schafer of Lidgerwood and Jordyn Hetland of Wyndmere were named to Valley City State University’s President’s Honor Roll for fall semester 2019

Dylan Benson and Kellan Benson, both of Hankinson, were named to the VCSU Dean’s Honor Roll for fall semester 2019

The president’s honor roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grades points were earned with a 4.0 grade point average. 

The dean’s honor roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points were earned with a grade point average of at least 3.50.

