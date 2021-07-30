An all-terrain vehicle was among the two vehicles considered total losses after an early morning garage fire Friday, July 30 in Fairmount, North Dakota.
The Fairmount Fire Department responded to 201 First St. S., Fairmount, at approximately 4:30 a.m. after being reported of a possible fire next to the garage.
“Upon arrival of the fire department, the garage of the residence was fully engulfed,” the Richland County Sheriff’s Office stated.
The second damaged vehicle was located outside the garage. The extent of damages to the garage was not known as of Friday afternoon.
“The owners of the residence were in the house sleeping at the time of the fire,” the sheriff’s office stated. “There were no injuries as a result of the fire.”
In addition to the fire department and sheriff’s office, Ambulance Service Inc. of Breckenridge, Minnesota, was on the scene.
The fire is under investigation by the Fairmount Fire Department and North Dakota Fire Marshall.
