Victim identified in fatality crash east of Gwinner

Editor's note: Updated with identities of those involved released.
A 90-year-old man from Gwinner, North Dakota, died at the scene of a Thursday, Nov. 5 two-vehicle angle crash on North Dakota Highway 13, one mile east of Gwinner. The man was identified as Manley Hegle, the North Dakota Highway Patrol stated in a release Friday night.
Hegle was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado. At the same time, approximately 6:44 p.m. Thursday, Marty Eystad, 41, from Donnelly, Minnesota, was driving a 2004 Peterbilt semi with a cattle trailer. Road conditions were clear to normal, as was the weather.
The Peterbilt was hauling cattle and traveling east of Highway 13 from Napoleon, North Dakota, to Morris, Minnesota. The Silverado was traveling north on North Dakota Highway 32.
“At the intersection of highways 13 and 32, the Chevrolet stopped for a stop sign,” the Highway Patrol stated. “The Silverado then began to make a left-hand turn, failing to yield, in front of the Peterbilt.”
The Peterbilt’s driver, according to law enforcement, braked and swerved left to unsuccessfully avoid striking the Silverado.
“The front bumper of the Peterbilt struck the front driver side door of the Silverado. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest in the north ditch of Highway 13,” the Highway Patrol stated.
The Silverado’s driver suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Peterbilt’s driver was not injured. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash. No livestock in the Peterbilt’s trailer were injured or released from the trailer.
Responding at the scene were the Highway Patrol, Sargent County Sheriff’s Department and Gwinner Fire and Rescue.
