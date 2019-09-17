Quantcast
VIG SHOOTS HOLE IN ONE

David Vig is shown here holding the ball, while surrounded by Jorden Hill, Dennis Vig, Dayle Haaland and Jay Hill, all of Veblen, S.D.

 Submitted

David Vig shot a hole-in-one Wednesday, Aug. 21 on the fourth hole at Lidgerwood Golf Course.

This was Vig’s first hole-in-one. He has played the Lidgerwood Golf Course for 12 years.

