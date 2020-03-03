Vikings show why they are ranked No. 1 in quarterfinal opener

FARGO, N.D. — The match-up Tri-State coach Brenda Dahlgren wasn’t looking forward to was her 5-foot-1 guard Hannah Leverson going up against Kindred’s 6-foot-1 guard Abby Duchscherer.
There is 1 foot of difference between the two, tempered with Duchscherer’s long arms, which made it difficult for Leverson to get through the Kindred press and help jump-start the Tiger’s offense.
Monday’s quarterfinal game resulted in defending state champion Kindred cruising to a 78-27 win against Tri-State to end the Tiger’s basketball season.
The key to Monday’s quarterfinal game was turnovers as the Tigers had difficulty breaking Kindred’s press. That was something Dahlgren and her Lady Tigers planned to work on ahead of the game, well knowing their game against the Vikings was an uphill climb. Kindred was on a 35-consecutive game winning streak that the Lady Tigers just weren’t able to halt.
“Obviously taking on the No. 1 team in the state is a tall order. They are a very athletic team who work well together. Kindred has a strong game plan and they follow it extremely well. Their press is difficult to break with the tall and lanky athletes they have. It was difficult to see the court and definitely a struggle to get the ball up the court,” Dahlgren said.
