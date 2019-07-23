Thousands turned out this past weekend to get down and dirty at Vinnie’s Mud Bog in rural Lidgerwood. It was three days of driving vehicles, 4-wheelers and ATVs into mud bogs spread throughout the property on the Mike and Kathy Skroch farm.
Campers of all makes and sizes spent the three days getting dirty and loving every minute. People spattered in mud during bounty hole competitions, mud volleyball or mud drag racing. Vinnie’s Mud Bog is in its eighth year.
Here are the faces of Vinnie’s Mud Bog in all their muddy glory:
