Visit historical Trinity Lutheran found in Great Bend

In 1872 a few Lutheran families settled in the town of Berlin, later known as Great Bend in southeastern North Dakota. Like all early settlers, their life was one of labor and hardship. They still felt the need for spiritual guidance so in spring 1875 the group became a corporate and selected the name German Evangelical Trinity Lutheran Church under the leadership of Pastor Winkler, a missionary of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, who served until 1876. As the congregation grew a full-time pastor was needed, according to the church’s early history.
Located at 206 School Street in Great Bend, services are at 9:45 a.m. Sundays by the Rev. Sean Daenzer.
